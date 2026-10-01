Ngunjiri Wambugu put on the spot as Jubilee launches disciplinary case
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
About 34% of adolescents reported playing digital games every day, while 22% said they played for at least four hours on days when they gamed. Overall, 12% were considered at risk of problematic gaming, with boys recording a higher rate than girls, at 16% compared with 7%
Marking the International Day for Countering Hate Speech on Thursday, June 18, 2026, the UN said governments, civil society, educators, and digital platforms must work together to promote dialogue, tolerance, and respect for diversity
Media Council of Kenya’s Victor Bwire says misinformation and harmful online content are increasing risks for children and young people, including radicalization and exploitation. He urges media literacy, responsible internet use, and better cooperation beyond punitive laws.
While 79% of Kenyans express trust in the media, 63% cannot identify AI-generated content. The study also notes shifting consumption patterns, with digital platforms dominating and traditional media such as print and television continuing to decline.