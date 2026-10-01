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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

media literacy

World Health Organization Secretary General Tedros Ghebreyesus. PHOTO/Aljazeera
Health and Wellness

More teens struggling to control social media use, WHO warns

About 34% of adolescents reported playing digital games every day, while 22% said they played for at least four hours on days when they gamed. Overall, 12% were considered at risk of problematic gaming, with boys recording a higher rate than girls, at 16% compared with 7%

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MCK warns of online child safety risks, calls for media literacy
News

MCK warns of online child safety risks, calls for media literacy

Media Council of Kenya’s Victor Bwire says misinformation and harmful online content are increasing risks for children and young people, including radicalization and exploitation. He urges media literacy, responsible internet use, and better cooperation beyond punitive laws.

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