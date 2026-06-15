Global Affairs
Swiss voters reject 10 million population cap
Results showed nearly 55% of participants voted against and 45% voted for, with a turnout of 60% of the population.
Results showed nearly 55% of participants voted against and 45% voted for, with a turnout of 60% of the population.
Driven by concern about immigration, pressure on public services and housing, the constitutional change pitched by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, or SVP, would mandate that the population must not exceed 10 million by 2050. Official projections put it on track to do so by the early 2040s.