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Swiss People's Party

Switzerland votes on proposal to cap population at 10 million
Global Affairs

Switzerland votes on proposal to cap population at 10 million

Driven by ‌concern about immigration, pressure on public services and housing, the constitutional change pitched by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, or SVP, would mandate that the population must not exceed 10 million by 2050. Official projections put it on track to do so by the early 2040s.

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