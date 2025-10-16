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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Boxing

Inquest formed into Ricky Hatton death
Boxing

Inquest formed into Ricky Hatton death

The court was told by Alison Catlow, of Greater Manchester Police, that Hatton was last seen by his family on 12 September and appeared well. The following day he did not attend an event as expected.

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Pacquiao headlines Thrilla in Manila 2, 50 years after first edition took place
Sports

Pacquiao headlines Thrilla in Manila 2, 50 years after first edition took place

Born in 1978 in Kibawe, Philippines, Manny Pacquiao defied all odds to become the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, boasting a record of 62-8-3 (39 KOs). His legendary wins over Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Timothy Bradley earned him Fighter of the Decade honors for the 2000s and a 2025 induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

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