Inquest formed into Ricky Hatton death
The court was told by Alison Catlow, of Greater Manchester Police, that Hatton was last seen by his family on 12 September and appeared well. The following day he did not attend an event as expected.
The court was told by Alison Catlow, of Greater Manchester Police, that Hatton was last seen by his family on 12 September and appeared well. The following day he did not attend an event as expected.
"Training has not been easy, without adequate funding, it’s impossible to fully implement our program," Benjamin stated. "In the past, we’ve had the benefit of residential camps, but this time, we’re stuck with non-residential training setups. It's a tough situation,” he lamented.
Born in 1978 in Kibawe, Philippines, Manny Pacquiao defied all odds to become the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, boasting a record of 62-8-3 (39 KOs). His legendary wins over Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Timothy Bradley earned him Fighter of the Decade honors for the 2000s and a 2025 induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
The Kenyans placed second behind hosts Democratic Republic of Congo with a total of 18 medals – six gold, five silver, and seven bronze with only four boxers missing medals out of the 22 who represented Kenya in Kinshasa back in 2022.