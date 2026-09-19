Kenyatta University confirms cholera cases, warns students over food safety

Kenyatta University has sounded the alarm over cholera cases reported among students, directing them to be more careful about where they buy food and water as the institution moves to curb the spread of the illness.

In an advisory dated September 16, the university said a number of students had suffered diarrhoea and vomiting and were treated at the University Health Unit. The institution associated the reported illnesses with food consumed at KM, a trading hub near the university.

Students have been advised to rely on meals prepared and served at university restaurants and messes while staying away from food outlets and hotels where hygiene standards are poor.

The university also warned students against drinking water from unknown sources, urging them to use treated water instead. It further advised them to avoid raw foods such as salads, fruits and vegetables if they cannot confirm that the water used to wash them is safe.

Meals should be properly cooked and served hot, according to the advisory, as part of the measures students have been asked to follow during the outbreak.

The institution also stressed the need for proper hand hygiene, directing students to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and running water after using the toilet and before eating or preparing food.

Students have been cautioned against eating at premises that lack proper hand-washing facilities or show signs of poor hygiene.

The university further urged students to seek medical attention without delay if they develop diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain or other symptoms linked to gastrointestinal illness.

They have also been asked to report suspected food- or water-borne illnesses to the University Health Unit as soon as possible to support medical care and public-health measures.

"All students are urged to take this advisory seriously and cooperate fully with the recommended health and safety measures," the advisory, signed by the Ag Registrar of Academics, Prof Perez Onono Okelo, urged.

The health measures issued by the university are aimed at limiting exposure to unsafe food and water while encouraging students to maintain high standards of personal hygiene and promptly report suspected cases.