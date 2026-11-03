New York records first measles death in 30 years as US cases exceed 4,800

A child died after contracting measles in Lewis County, New York, marking the state's first measles-related death in 30 years as infections continue to surge across the United States.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the death on Monday, November 2, 2026, expressing condolences to the child's family while warning about the dangers posed by the highly contagious disease.

The death comes amid a growing measles outbreak in the US, where more than 4,800 cases have been reported this year, the highest annual figure since 1991, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a statement, Hochul said the tragedy highlighted the importance of vaccination in preventing illnesses that can lead to severe complications and death, particularly among children.

“As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine what this family is going through. My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved this child. Measles is highly contagious, and vaccination remains our best protection against this dangerous disease. This is New York’s first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what’s at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses,” she said.

Hochul added that her administration would continue supporting established public health interventions to protect residents from preventable infections.

“In New York, we will continue to stand by proven public health measures and do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy,” she said.

The latest death comes as New York grapples with an increase in infections, with 168 measles cases reported across the state as of Thursday, according to CDC data.

Lewis County, where the child died, had recorded 15 cases as of October 14, all involving individuals who had not received the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The increase in infections had prompted Hochul to declare a statewide disaster emergency last month as health authorities intensified efforts to contain the outbreak.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left an area, making it significantly more transmissible than many other respiratory infections.

The disease commonly begins with fever, cough, a runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a characteristic rash that usually starts on the face before spreading across the body.

Although many patients recover, measles can cause serious complications, particularly among young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

According to the CDC, about one in five unvaccinated people who contract measles require hospitalisation. Pneumonia, one of the most common causes of measles-related deaths among young children, develops in as many as one in 20 infected children.

The disease can also cause encephalitis, a potentially life-threatening inflammation of the brain, affecting approximately one in every 1,000 children infected.

Vaccination remains the most effective protection against measles. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are recommended during childhood and provide approximately 97 per cent protection against infection.

However, declining vaccination coverage has been identified as a major contributor to the resurgence of measles in the US, with public health experts warning that gaps in immunisation leave communities vulnerable to outbreaks.

CDC data showed that 93 per cent of US children aged three had received at least one MMR dose in 2024, below the 95 per cent coverage threshold considered necessary to prevent outbreaks of the highly infectious disease. The figure increased to 97 per cent in 2025.

The outbreak has also raised concerns about the country's measles elimination status, which it has maintained since 2000.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the regional arm of the World Health Organization, is scheduled to convene a measles elimination commission meeting next week, where the US is widely expected to lose the status.

More than a quarter of the 4,800 cases reported nationally this year have been recorded in Pennsylvania, which has reported five measles-related deaths.

The outbreak has also attracted political controversy, with US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. facing criticism over his handling of measles infections and statements questioning the protection provided by vaccination.

President Donald Trump has also faced criticism for repeating misinformation about vaccines, including claims linking immunisation to autism.

The latest death in New York adds to growing concerns about the consequences of declining public confidence in vaccination programmes and the challenges facing efforts to prevent the spread of measles.