The National Assembly is seeking recommendations from the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) to guide possible legislative reforms aimed at improving transparency, accountability and value for money in public procurement.

The call was made during the closing ceremony of KISM’s 5th National Dialogue Conference in Mombasa on Friday, November 20, 2026, where Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson Samuel Atandi, representing National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, urged the institute to submit its resolutions to Parliament for consideration.

Atandi commended KISM for organising the conference, which was held under the theme “Advancing National Value, Public Trust, and Economic Competitiveness”.

He noted that more than 50 per cent of the National Budget goes towards procurement-related expenditure, making efficiency in the sector critical to the delivery of public services, particularly amid limited financial resources.

The conference adopted 29 resolutions, eight of which require legislative interventions. The proposals include amendments to strengthen professional regulation, address delays in paying verified invoices, improve asset disposal processes and enhance transparency in electronic procurement.

In his closing address, the Speaker emphasised that the success of public procurement should be measured by the benefits delivered to citizens rather than compliance with procedures alone.

“Every shilling must deliver value for the citizen,” he said, echoing a message conveyed during the conference by the Controller of Budget.

Atandi also highlighted the Government’s efforts to clear historical pending bills while preventing the accumulation of new arrears.

He cited approximately Sh27.6 billion set aside for the settlement of more than 28,000 verified claims valued below Sh50 million, with the bulk of the payments owed to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to Atandi, settling the outstanding bills would improve liquidity in the economy, boost private sector activity and support sustainable economic growth.

KISM was consequently urged to formally submit the conference resolutions to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration by the relevant parliamentary committees.

The proposed legislative changes will, however, be subjected to the required constitutional processes, including public participation, before any amendments are considered.