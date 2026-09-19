President Tinubu orders criminal probe into Niger miners’ deaths

President Bola Tinubu has ordered authorities to establish how suspected illegal miners died while being held by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State, with officials found to have played a role facing arrest and prosecution.

The President said the investigation must establish what happened from the time the suspects were arrested to the circumstances surrounding their deaths, including how they were treated and whether they received medical attention.

Tinubu issued the directive in a statement released on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, saying the reported deaths required urgent action and accountability.

He stressed that every Nigerian was entitled to protection and that government custody could not be allowed to become a place where people died because of negligence, abuse, inhumane treatment or failure by officials to carry out their duties.

“Where the investigation establishes that any official, through action, abuse or negligence, contributed to these deaths, such an officer must be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. There must be accountability,” the President said.

The President maintained that the government would continue its fight against illegal mining and other criminal activities but said officers involved in enforcement operations must follow the law and protect the rights of people placed in custody.

“The fact that these individuals were suspected of illegal mining does not in any way remove their right to life, dignity and humane treatment while in government custody.

“Government will not tolerate mass deaths arising from official negligence, dereliction of duty or failure by public officials to protect the lives placed under their care,” he said.

As part of the investigation, Tinubu directed authorities to look into the circumstances of the arrests and determine the condition of the detainees when they were taken into custody.

Investigators are also expected to establish the conditions in which the suspects were held, how many people were detained at the facility and what medical care was made available to them.

The inquiry will further examine the events that occurred before the deaths to determine what led to the loss of lives.

Tinubu also made it clear that administrative measures against officers would not end the matter if evidence points to criminal conduct.

“The suspension of officers is only an administrative step and must not substitute for a proper determination of criminal responsibility where the evidence warrants prosecution,” Tinubu said.