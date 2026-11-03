President's Award Kenya opens doors for accountants and programme officers

The President’s Award – Kenya has announced a recruitment drive for five positions, seeking qualified and experienced professionals to fill vacancies at the state agency.

The vacancies, advertised as a replacement recruitment exercise, include Principal Accountant, Senior Office Administrator, Senior Programmes Officer, Programmes Officer II and Accountant II.

According to the vacancy announcement shared by the Government Advertising Agency on Tuesday, the recruitment covers five job references, with the positions spread across job grades PAK 5, PAK 6 and PAK 8.

The agency has set November 17, 2026, at 5 pm East African Time as the deadline for submitting applications.

The available positions include one Principal Accountant, two Senior Office Administrators, one Senior Programmes Officer, one Programmes Officer II and four Accountant II vacancies, according to the detailed vacancy schedule.

Applicants are required to complete an online application form through the agency's recruitment portal at jobs.presidentsaward.go.ke.

They must also submit a recent curriculum vitae, cover letter, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, national identity card or passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.

The agency said applications could be submitted through email, by post or by hand delivery.

Email applications should be sent to [email protected], copying [email protected].

Applicants submitting hard-copy applications are required to send their documents to the Chief Executive Officer, The President's Award – Kenya, through P.O. Box 62185-00200, Supplies Branch, Industrial Area, Nairobi.

Applicants submitting physical documents have been instructed to clearly indicate the position and corresponding job reference number on both the cover letter and the envelope.

The agency has warned applicants against providing false or misleading information during the recruitment process, saying candidates must supply all details requested in the advertisement.

"Candidates should provide all the details requested for the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application," the notice stated.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, while those invited for interviews will be required to present original academic and professional certificates alongside their testimonials.

Successful candidates will also be required to provide statutory compliance documents under Chapter Six of the Constitution, which outlines leadership and integrity requirements for public service appointments.

These include a valid Kenya Revenue Authority tax compliance certificate, a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, a Higher Education Loans Board clearance certificate, clearance from an approved Credit Reference Bureau, and a clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The agency further warned that canvassing during the recruitment process would result in automatic disqualification.

"Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification," the announcement stated.

The President's Award – Kenya is a state agency established under the President's Award Act, Cap 216C, and operates under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

It is affiliated with the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, an international youth development programme that promotes personal growth, community participation and practical life skills.

The programme is available to young people aged between 14 and 24 across the country.

Through its activities, participants are encouraged to undertake personal development challenges in areas including voluntary service, physical recreation, skills development and adventurous journeys.

The agency says the programme is designed to equip young people with positive life skills and enable them to make a difference in their communities, the country and the wider world.

The latest recruitment exercise is intended to fill vacant positions within the organisation as it continues carrying out its mandate.

Interested applicants have been encouraged to review the detailed job descriptions, qualifications and experience requirements through the official recruitment portal before submitting their applications.

Applications must reach the agency by November 17, 2026, at 5 pm EAT. Late submissions will not meet the stated deadline.