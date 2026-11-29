Saudi Arabia’s Court of Appeal has overturned a controversial 100-lash sentence imposed on Kenyan domestic worker Esther Wanja Muthoni for having a child outside marriage, following an appeal by Kenyan authorities.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said the Kenyan Mission in Riyadh was now working to facilitate Muthoni’s return home after more than a year stranded in the Gulf country.

In a statement on Saturday, Sing’oei announced that the Court of Appeal in the Riyadh Region had overturned the decision of the city’s Criminal Court, which had sentenced Muthoni to corporal punishment.

“Pleased to announce that following an appeal against the widely reported sentence of Esther Muthoni to corporal punishment of 100 lashes, the Court of Appeal, Riyadh Region, has overturned the decision of the Judgement of the Criminal court of Riyadh,” he said.

“Our Mission in Saudi is presently working to facilitate her return,” he added.

The Principal Secretary thanked Saudi judicial authorities for considering Kenya’s appeal, while commending the country’s diplomatic mission for its efforts to resolve the matter.

“Kenya is grateful to the judicial authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi for hearing our plea, and commends our Mission for tirelessly pursuing the resolution of this matter over the last month,” Sing’oei said.

The development follows international media reports detailing Muthoni’s ordeal and raising concerns over the treatment of vulnerable migrant workers in Saudi Arabia.

A report by The New York Times published on November 10 revealed that Muthoni, 40, had been sentenced in October after a three-judge panel at a Riyadh criminal court found her guilty of having sex outside marriage.

Besides the 100 lashes, the court imposed an additional one-year banishment sentence.

Muthoni, a mother of five, had been stranded in Saudi Arabia for more than a year as she sought to return to Kenya with her one-year-old son, Abudy.

In an interview with the publication, she expressed fear over the punishment, saying: “I am so afraid. I don’t think I can endure those lashes.”

The report indicated that Muthoni had been provided with a court translator but did not appear to have legal representation during the proceedings.

She had also not appealed the original ruling, saying her priority was returning home to her children.

Despite earlier efforts by the Kenyan Embassy to facilitate her departure, she could not leave Saudi Arabia while the criminal case remained pending.

Her case has drawn attention to the challenges facing African domestic workers in the Gulf country, including allegations of abuse, unpaid wages, sexual violence and difficulties obtaining documentation for children born outside marriage.

The Court of Appeal's decision now clears a major legal hurdle to Muthoni's return, with Kenyan authorities working to complete the necessary arrangements.