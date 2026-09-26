Self-taught Kenyan pupil beats continental field in Chinese language contest

What started as a personal interest in Chinese language videos has taken Kenyan primary school pupil Wanjiru Ethan Noah to the continental stage, where he has been crowned Africa’s champion in the sixth “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students.

Ethan’s victory puts him among five regional champions selected to proceed to the global finale of the international Chinese-language competition.

The young Kenyan did not begin his journey in a classroom. Together with his brother, Ebrahim Matthew, he learned Chinese from online platforms, mainly YouTube and Facebook, driven by curiosity about the language.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said Ethan’s early progress was achieved without formal lessons before teachers at the Confucius Institute at Kenyatta University took notice of the brothers.

Three years ago, Ethan and Ebrahim sat for the HSK Level 1 examination at the institute, marking their first official test of Chinese language proficiency.

Their performance stood out among the other candidates and attracted the attention of teachers and the institute’s director.

“Being the youngest candidates in the room, they immediately caught the eyes of the teachers and the director,” Ambassador Guo said.

The teachers later began helping the brothers develop their skills by giving them textbooks and other learning materials while providing guidance as they moved on to higher HSK examinations.

Their continued progress eventually saw them recommended for the “Chinese Bridge” competition.

Teachers supported the brothers throughout the competition and later travelled with them to China for the finals. The support included help from a former teacher who returned to the competition venue to coach and encourage them.

“The two brothers worked incredibly hard, and their teachers were with them every step of the way,” Guo said.

Ethan’s winning performance focused on Zheng He, the 15th-century Chinese explorer whose voyages took him across the Indian Ocean to the East African coast.

By telling the story of Zheng He’s travels, the Kenyan pupil linked the explorer’s historic journeys with the cultural relationship between Kenya and China.

His presentation helped him emerge as the leading contestant from Africa.

Ethan explained that his presentation was based on a story he had read about Zheng He’s journey to Kenya.

“I read a story about how ancient Zheng He crossed the vast ocean to reach Kenya, bringing us Chinese tea, and we presented him with a giraffe to take back to China,” Ethan said.

He also used the Kenyan phrase “Hakuna Matata” while speaking about the lasting friendship between the two countries.

“Will our friendship with China last forever? In our language, the answer is Hakuna Matata—which translates to ‘No problem’ in Chinese!” he said.

Du Xiaohui, Director-General of the Department of African Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, praised Ethan’s presentation, saying the Kenyan pupil had “charmed the judges” with his account of Zheng He’s voyages.

“Now crowned Africa’s champion on her way to the global finale. Congrats!” Du said.

Ethan’s success means he will now compete in the final stage of the sixth “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students alongside the other four continental champions.

For Ambassador Guo, the pupil’s achievement also points to the role young people can play in strengthening cultural relations between Kenya and China.

“May the wonderful friendship between China and Kenya continue to grow deep roots, bloom, and thrive among our young generation,” the ambassador said.