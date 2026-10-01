SHA extends healthcare providers' contracting deadline to October 14

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has given healthcare providers an additional 14 days to complete contracting for the 2026-2029 cycle, extending the deadline to October 14, 2026, as it seeks to prevent disruption of services for beneficiaries.

The authority said healthcare facilities would remain covered by their current contracts during the extension period, but warned that the contracts would automatically lapse after the 14 days and that no further extension would be granted.

“Providers shall be issued with an extension to the HCP contract ending 30th Sep 2026 to cover the 14-day extension period accessed through the e-contracting platform,” SHA said.

Providers accepting the extension have been required to sign and return the agreement within three days. SHA said this would allow the facilities to continue serving people covered under the authority.

“Service provision to SHA beneficiaries will only continue in facilities that accept the 14-day extension period,” SHA said.

Facilities that choose not to take up the extension have been directed to work with their respective SHA county managers to arrange the transfer of patients already receiving treatment to other contracted facilities.

The authority said the move is meant to protect patients from interruptions in ongoing care as the contracting process moves into the extended period.

SHA had initially given healthcare providers until September 30 to complete contracting for the 2026-2029 cycle. The new deadline gives facilities an extra two weeks to meet the requirements while allowing those that accept the extension to continue providing services.

As part of efforts to help providers complete the process, SHA will hold dedicated HAKIKA contracting clinics in all counties beginning Monday, October 5.

The clinics will be hosted at SHA county offices, with the authority saying details on the schedules and requirements for providers would be made available on its website.

“Facilities with all the required documents are encouraged to continue and complete the contracting process without waiting for the deadline,” SHA said.

SHA said 10,006 healthcare providers had so far expressed interest in joining the new contracting cycle and were at different stages of the process.

SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the additional time was intended to allow facilities to complete the required steps while protecting continued access to healthcare services for beneficiaries.

The authority has made clear that the extension will be the final window for providers to complete the process.

At the close of the extended deadline on October 14, SHA said existing contracts would lapse and “no further extension will be granted”.

Providers and beneficiaries seeking assistance can contact SHA through its toll-free number 147.