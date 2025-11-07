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Justice Mugambi told the court that delivering a judgment before the end of the year would be impossible and set January 15, 2026, as the new date. He urged victims to remain in contact with their legal representatives for updates. For many of the survivors, the news came as a painful reminder of the long and frustrating road they have travelled in search of justice since the August 7, 1998, bombing that left over 200 people dead and more than 5,000 injured in Nairobi alone. Twelve of the victims were Americans.