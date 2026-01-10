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Radio Generation Kenya

2025 KCSE

PS Bitok assures swift payment for KCSE 2025 exam teams
Education and Career

PS Bitok assures swift payment for KCSE 2025 exam teams

Education PS Julius Bitok said the ministry is working closely with the National Treasury to clear dues for examiners, coordinators, and other staff, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of all examination stakeholders.

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