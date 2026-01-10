SMS service scrapped: How to check your 2025 KCSE results online
KNEC said candidates would initially access provisional results, with any queries to be submitted through heads of institutions within 30 days.
KNEC said candidates would initially access provisional results, with any queries to be submitted through heads of institutions within 30 days.
Education PS Julius Bitok said the ministry is working closely with the National Treasury to clear dues for examiners, coordinators, and other staff, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of all examination stakeholders.
Male candidates, on the other hand, performed better in 11 subjects, including Mathematics Alternatives A and B, Biology and Biology for the Blind, Chemistry, General Science, History & Government, Geography, IRE, Building & Construction, and Business Studies.
Beyond those qualifying for university, 507,131 students (50.92 percent) achieved grade C- and above, qualifying for TVET, diploma, and other programs, while 634,082 candidates (63.67 percent) attained a pass grade of D+ and above.