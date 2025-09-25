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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

2025 World Athletics Championships Tokyo

Tokyo 2025: Record number of countries win medals in Japan
Sports

Tokyo 2025: Record number of countries win medals in Japan

This edition, a total of 53 countries won medals. The previous record of 46 was set in Osaka in 2007 and equaled in Budapest two years ago, with Samoa, Saint Lucia and Uruguay winning their first ever World Championships medals at this year's competition.

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Tokyo 2025: Five Gold Medals up for grabs on day seven
Sports

Tokyo 2025: Five Gold Medals up for grabs on day seven

On the evidence of Thursday night’s semifinals, Noah Lyles looks the man to beat in the men's 200m after a blistering run of 19.51 to eclipse his world lead set at the US Trials. It is the fastest ever semifinal performances in the history of any championships.

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Tokyo 2025: Day six roundup, Yego finishes sixth in Javelin
Sports

Tokyo 2025: Day six roundup, Yego finishes sixth in Javelin

Yego managed an honourable throw of 85.54 metres but it could not help him to a podium place at the Championships with competition at its highest in a strong field. Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago won the Javelin with a cumulative throw of 88.16 metres to take home his second world championship gold medal.

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Team Kenya set for camp ahead of World Athletics Championships
Sports

Team Kenya set for camp ahead of World Athletics Championships

According to Barnaba Korir, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) 1st Vice President, all middle and long-distance runners will converge at the renowned Kipchoge Keino Kazi Mingi Farm in Eldoret, a hub for Kenyan distance running talent. Meanwhile, the sprinters will initially pitch camp in Nairobi

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