Teamwork made the dreamwork, Odira reveals, of Tokyo 800 metre gold chase
She stopped the clock in a championship record of 1:54.62, closely followed by the British pair of Hunter Bell (1:54.90) and Hodgkinson (1:54.91). In a rarity for athletics.
She stopped the clock in a championship record of 1:54.62, closely followed by the British pair of Hunter Bell (1:54.90) and Hodgkinson (1:54.91). In a rarity for athletics.
Draped in tinsel, traditional wreaths on their foreheads, the athletes were carried through a large crowd of fans, officials, and their families after emerging from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.
This edition, a total of 53 countries won medals. The previous record of 46 was set in Osaka in 2007 and equaled in Budapest two years ago, with Samoa, Saint Lucia and Uruguay winning their first ever World Championships medals at this year's competition.
The opening days of the World Athletics Championships in Japan were dominated by discussion around the conditions the athletes had to contend with, particularly in the endurance events, as temperatures exceeding 30C were accompanied by stifling humidity above 90%.
"Most of our athletes are running to escape poverty and support their families, and they, as a result, will use all manner of things, including doping," said Kenya's three-time Boston Marathon winner Ibrahim Hussein Kipkemboi. "Winning is a lifetime chance," he told AFP.
“This is my first World Championships and I am really grateful to be leaving it as the world champion,” she said. “It has been a long time coming.”
USA’s Melissa Jefferson-Wooden became only the second female sprinter after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to complete the sprint treble, receiving a baton of sorts from the Jamaican sprint superstar who made her World Championships farewell in Tokyo.
Saturday's likely sell-out crowd can feast on the battle between Kenyan duo Beatrice Chebet and Kipyegon as they both seek a golden double.
On the evidence of Thursday night’s semifinals, Noah Lyles looks the man to beat in the men's 200m after a blistering run of 19.51 to eclipse his world lead set at the US Trials. It is the fastest ever semifinal performances in the history of any championships.
Yego managed an honourable throw of 85.54 metres but it could not help him to a podium place at the Championships with competition at its highest in a strong field. Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago won the Javelin with a cumulative throw of 88.16 metres to take home his second world championship gold medal.
Chepchirchir was unlucky to miss out on bronze in the 1500 metres final Wednesday night, finishing just behind Australia's Jessica Hull who managed third place. Dorcus Ewoi and Faith Kipyegon filled out the top two positions.
Portugal's Isaac Nader won gold with a time of 3:34.10 ahead of British pre race favourite Jake Wightman who managed silver with 3:34.12 .
Cherotich, 21, posted a new championship record of 8.51.59 to collect Kenya's fourth gold medal at the current games.
Wanyonyi was penned in to compete in heat five of the eight race heats in the evening session and he did not disappoint, coming home in a time of 1.45.05 to come out victorious and ensure direct qualification to the semis.
Kipyegon, 31, led from start to finish and prevailed by 2.77 seconds, the largest margin of any of her seven global 1500m titles. She is the first woman to win four world titles in any distance-running event.
The hype surrounding him has been enormous. His credentials will now firmly be put to the test in Tokyo.
The main feature of the day from a Kenyan perspective is the 800 metres final where the country will get the opportunity to collect yet another gold medal with the current Olympic and World champion Faith Kipyegon competing from 4.05 PM Kenyan time.
“It’s better than I could have imagined,” he told the crowd afterwards. “To give you guys this world record is amazing.”
The next worlds open Sept. 13 in Tokyo, and Sept. 1 is "the closing date for entries and the date the regulations come into effect," World Athletics said in a statement
According to Barnaba Korir, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) 1st Vice President, all middle and long-distance runners will converge at the renowned Kipchoge Keino Kazi Mingi Farm in Eldoret, a hub for Kenyan distance running talent. Meanwhile, the sprinters will initially pitch camp in Nairobi
Njoki, the current SA all-comers record holder and 2024 Lille 10km third place finisher, has set her sights on a place in the women’s 10,000m team for the Tokyo World Championships after storming to victory in the women’s 10K race at the Nairobi City Marathon