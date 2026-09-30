Global Affairs
Flydubai flight diverts after pilots fight mid-air
All passengers on board were reported safe and accounted for. Flydubai said its teams were working with the relevant authorities to establish what happened during the flight.
All passengers on board were reported safe and accounted for. Flydubai said its teams were working with the relevant authorities to establish what happened during the flight.
The UAE foreign ministry rejected the claims, saying they were “entirely unfounded” and stressing that relations with Israel are conducted through official and recognised diplomatic channels.