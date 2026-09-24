CBK: 788,853 bank accounts had Sh500,000 or more in 2025
Data contained in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report 2025 shows that 788,853 deposit accounts had balances of Sh500,000 or more by December last year.
Data contained in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report 2025 shows that 788,853 deposit accounts had balances of Sh500,000 or more by December last year.
IPOA told the court that the officers had failed to comply with an earlier order requiring them to give their accounts, prompting the authority to seek another directive to compel them to appear and record their statements.
In a statement released on Monday, the group said Abdi joins the bank from Absa Bank Kenya, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, leading the lender’s growth and transformation agenda.
Nyaoga will succeed Charles Muchene, whose tenure as director and board chairman concludes on September 30 after serving the lender for nine years.
This innovative offering is part of Absa’s broader strategy to deepen financial inclusion and address the diverse needs of its customers through its sustainability agenda.
La Riba Timiza allows users to apply for instant short-term financing, make digital payments, and save for specific goals. All transactions comply with Islamic banking principles that prohibit interest.