Business
Absa Kenya CEO Abdi Mohamed steps down
The bank’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Yusuf Omari is expected to temporarily take charge as the institution begins the search for a substantive replacement.
The bank’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Yusuf Omari is expected to temporarily take charge as the institution begins the search for a substantive replacement.
The case, filed as SC Petition No. 12 (E014) of 2022, pitted the bank against the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes from the Large Taxpayers Office. Kenya Bankers Association and Mastercard Asia Pacific (Pte) Limited took part as interested parties.