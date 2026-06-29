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Radio Generation Kenya

Absa Bank

Supreme Court clears ABSA in withholding tax dispute
Business

Supreme Court clears ABSA in withholding tax dispute

The case, filed as SC Petition No. 12 (E014) of 2022, pitted the bank against the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes from the Large Taxpayers Office. Kenya Bankers Association and Mastercard Asia Pacific (Pte) Limited took part as interested parties.

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