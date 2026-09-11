Absa Bank Kenya confirms Yusuf Omari as new CEO
In a statement on September 1, 2026 , Omari’s appointment took effect immediately after receiving the required regulatory and internal approvals, according to the bank’s Board of Directors.
In a statement on September 1, 2026 , Omari’s appointment took effect immediately after receiving the required regulatory and internal approvals, according to the bank’s Board of Directors.
The NSE said the suspension was intended to provide an orderly window for the block transaction while ensuring that the trade and its settlement comply with the applicable market rules and regulatory requirements
Family Bank recorded the biggest increase between the two lenders after its profit after tax climbed 62 per cent to Sh3.7 billion, compared with Sh2.2 billion a year earlier.
The bank’s group-level total assets rose to Sh537.6 billion, up from Sh506.5 billion in 2024. Customer deposits increased by 6% to Sh537.6 billion, while loans and advances grew 7% to Sh322.5 billion, compared with Sh309.1 billion the previous year.
Absa Bank Kenya also posted gains, climbing 5.67 percent to Sh23.30, suggesting selective recovery in the banking sector. Jubilee Holdings added 4.39 percent to Sh310.00, Olympia Capital grew 4.00 percent to Sh7.80, and Standard Group rose 3.83 percent to Sh6.02.