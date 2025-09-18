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In her 2024–2025 full-year report, Margaret Nyakang'o disclosed that as of June 30, 2025, counties had 5,476 commercial bank accounts that have not been approved by her office, as required under the Public Finance Management Act. In her 2024–2025 full-year report, Margaret Nyakango disclosed that as of June 30, 2025, counties had 5,476 commercial bank accounts that have not been approved by her office, as required under the Public Finance Management Act.