Corridors of Justice
10-day delay granted in case over death of Kariokor youth mobiliser
Magistrate James Juma Maiya directed the prosecution and defence to return to court on August 19, when the hearing is expected to proceed.
Magistrate James Juma Maiya directed the prosecution and defence to return to court on August 19, when the hearing is expected to proceed.
In its findings, the court said the way that specific part of the hearing was handled did not meet constitutional standards, even though it did not interfere with the overall impeachment outcome.