News
Bill seeks to place all State farm loans under one agency
If Parliament approves the changes, all State-backed agricultural loans will be handled by the planned Kenya Agribusiness Development Corporation (Kadco) Limited.
If Parliament approves the changes, all State-backed agricultural loans will be handled by the planned Kenya Agribusiness Development Corporation (Kadco) Limited.
Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has opened its first regional office in Nairobi after signing a Host Country Agreement with Kenya. The deal, witnessed by President William Ruto, targets infrastructure investment and industrial development across East Africa.
The audit, covering the financial year ending June 30, 2024, shows that unscrupulous officials exploited weak internal controls to siphon funds