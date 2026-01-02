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Uhuru Kenyatta hails youth as Africa’s driving force
The former Head of State emphasized that leadership is about transformation rather than titles, calling on young people to apply their talents with transparency and impact.
The former Head of State emphasized that leadership is about transformation rather than titles, calling on young people to apply their talents with transparency and impact.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Friday, Mwadime said past governments failed to plan adequately for the country’s demographic reality despite earlier projections warning of a youth surge.