Business
Over 1,400 agencies now using government e-procurement system
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has made it clear that no public office will be allowed to procure goods or services outside the system.
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has made it clear that no public office will be allowed to procure goods or services outside the system.
NTSA and NEMA were questioned over inclusivity in their recruitment processes, with the committee directing both to broaden the scope of job advertisements to reach more ethnic groups.