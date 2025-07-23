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Why KWS is targeting a park fee hike to sustain conservation
KWS oversees about 20 per cent of Kenya’s land, including 24 national parks, 29 national reserves, and 215 community conservancies.
KWS oversees about 20 per cent of Kenya’s land, including 24 national parks, 29 national reserves, and 215 community conservancies.
The bureau disclosed that it had received numerous reports from across the country detailing fraudulent activities by individuals linked to the company.
Applicants must visit the student portal at students.kuccps.net and use their KCSE index number, year of examination, and password to log in.