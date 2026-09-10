Coast
Sh10bn tea plan targets better earnings for smallholder farmers
The consignment is the first of 99,000 metric tonnes that will be distributed to tea-growing areas across the country before the rainy season.
The consignment is the first of 99,000 metric tonnes that will be distributed to tea-growing areas across the country before the rainy season.
The procurement has been split into three separate tenders covering road transport, rail movement, and warehousing plus handling services. The closing date for all bids has been set for May 5, 2026, and applicants are required to submit sealed documents alongside a non-refundable tender fee.