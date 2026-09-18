Business
Ruto challenges banks over high cost of borrowing
According to the President, the Government and the Central Bank were forced to tighten monetary policy and introduce fiscal measures in response to those challenges.
According to the President, the Government and the Central Bank were forced to tighten monetary policy and introduce fiscal measures in response to those challenges.
IFAD Country Director Matteo Marchisio said the executive board of the United Nations specialised agency had approved the additional financing, which will increase IFAD's total support for KeLCoP to approximately Sh14.2 billion ($110 million).