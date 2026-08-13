Technology
Elon Musk ranks Grok 4.6 ahead of GPT-5.6 and claude opus 5
The comparison comes as developers compete to produce increasingly capable AI models while keeping the cost of using them manageable for consumers, businesses and developers
The comparison comes as developers compete to produce increasingly capable AI models while keeping the cost of using them manageable for consumers, businesses and developers
The new model, Muse Glimmer, is much smaller than leading AI models from rivals and is instead designed for agentic tasks and can run on a Mac or PC with a single graphics card, aiming to tap demand for AI systems that run directly on people's devices.
Meta says it logged a milestone quarter with more than 3.5 billion people using its apps daily. It links gains in Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to new AI models, while citing user declines tied to outages in Iran and Russia restrictions.