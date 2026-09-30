Kenya, Uganda lawmakers seek new approach to regulating AI
Kenya’s experience with M-Pesa was cited as another example of the difficulty of regulating new technologies using existing legal categories.
Kenya’s experience with M-Pesa was cited as another example of the difficulty of regulating new technologies using existing legal categories.
Trump made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday but did not provide details on who would fill the position or how the proposed AI force would operate.
In June, the New York Times reported that OpenAI was leaning toward delaying its IPO until next year.
Under the proposal, AI companies and outsourcing firms will be expected to meet locally developed duty-of-care standards covering worker safety, fair treatment and wellbeing.
In recent years, a growing trend known as “digital resurrection” has emerged, where AI is used to recreate the voices, images, or behaviour of people who have died.
Kenya’s data regulator has launched a suo moto probe into Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses over privacy, surveillance and AI training concerns, after complaints about covert recordings and sensitive footage processed in Nairobi.