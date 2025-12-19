Global Affairs
Former Nascar driver Greg Biffle and family die in North Carolina plane crash
Statesville Airport Director John Ferguson said the jet was already engulfed in flames when emergency teams arrived. The aircraft, a corporate jet associated with Biffle through a private company, had taken off around 10:06 a.m. but crashed shortly after while approaching the runway’s east end. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash, and the airport remains closed as crews clear the wreckage.