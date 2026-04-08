DCI detectives arrests ex-convict in cyber fraud crackdown
The suspect, a former convict, is believed to be part of a wider digital fraud network. The DCI said investigations are ongoing to identify accomplices and victims in the case.
The suspect, a former convict, is believed to be part of a wider digital fraud network. The DCI said investigations are ongoing to identify accomplices and victims in the case.
The court lifted interim orders that had frozen payments since May, allowing artistes to now access the money collected from subscribers during that period
Airtel’s rapid growth comes at a time the company has been expanding its network infrastructure, especially in regions that previously lacked sufficient coverage.
This development comes amid a push by artists Justus Ngemu and Saul Esikuri to have ring-back tune earnings sent directly to musicians.
The new deadline, granted by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), provides Airtel with a much-needed extension to fulfil its licensing requirements.