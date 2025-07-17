Sports
Aldrine Kibet completes Spanish move, to feature for Celta Vigo reserve team
Kibet, considered one of the best young players in the country, has joined Celta in a transfer reportedly worth €6 million (Ksh 900 million)
Kibet, considered one of the best young players in the country, has joined Celta in a transfer reportedly worth €6 million (Ksh 900 million)
Kibet's parents are in Spain and confirmed they are helping their son finalize the deal
The 18 year old, a former student at St Anthony's High School in Kitale, has been a key part of the under 18 and under 20 national teams for the last two years
Despite some last-minute pressure, the Kenyans failed to get an equaliser.