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Finland backs President Ruto's call for UN Security Council reform
President Stubb said Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are among the African countries best placed to help shape a new world order.
President Stubb said Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are among the African countries best placed to help shape a new world order.
He gave the assurance during a joint press briefing with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
The high-level meeting also covered a wide range of priority sectors, including education and health.