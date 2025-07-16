Sports
Boxing: Can Dubois finally floor the unbeaten Usyk?
Usyk is aiming to be a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, while Dubois is bidding to become the first Briton to achieve the feat since Lennox Lewis in 1999.
Usyk is aiming to be a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, while Dubois is bidding to become the first Briton to achieve the feat since Lennox Lewis in 1999.
Fury, 36, retired from boxing in January after losing a title fight rematch with Usyk by unanimous decision the previous month but he is eyeing a return to the ring.