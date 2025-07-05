Wimbledon: Djokovic and Sinner set for Saturday action
Two of the biggest contenders for the men’s title will be appearing on Centre Court as Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner return to the grass
Two of the biggest contenders for the men’s title will be appearing on Centre Court as Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner return to the grass
Djokovic goes into his Wimbledon second-round match against Dan Evans on Thursday with an unlikely losing record against the British wildcard, even though they have met only once before
"I'm trying to be positive. After the match, I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don't like losing", the American said following the defeat
The Grand Slam announced in October that it was scrapping its smartly dressed officials in favour of electronic line-calling (ELC) from 2025, following the general trend in tennis.
Murray, who ended a 77-year wait for a British winner of the men's singles title in 2013 before winning again in 2016, retired after the Paris Olympics last year.
In a move that will see the main tournament proponents earn extra, in a bid to attract more high-quality performances, the organisers believe that rewarding athletes is a key part of making their tournament the most prestigious in Tennis.