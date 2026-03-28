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Ruto: Passport delays cut as Government streamlines system
Ruto said the country has been working to clean up the recruitment space to protect citizens from exploitation by intermediaries who previously took advantage of job seekers.
Ruto said the country has been working to clean up the recruitment space to protect citizens from exploitation by intermediaries who previously took advantage of job seekers.
African countries will be the most affected by the decision, with 15 nations scheduled to see their American envoys leave in January. These include Nigeria, Uganda, Senegal, Rwanda, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Burundi, Gabon, Mauritius, Madagascar, Cape Verde, Niger, Algeria and Egypt.
The event formally marks the start of the envoys’ diplomatic missions in the country, allowing them to represent their respective nations and strengthen bilateral relations.