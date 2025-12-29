Illegal firearms surrendered in Transmara as amnesty gains momentum
Authorities say the circulation of illegal firearms has continued to pose a threat to lives and livelihoods despite repeated efforts to address the problem.
Authorities say the circulation of illegal firearms has continued to pose a threat to lives and livelihoods despite repeated efforts to address the problem.
Following the demonstrations in Dar es Salaam, the city’s Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro imposed a 6:00 pm curfew, cautioning residents to stay indoors until further notice. The measure followed reports of young people attempting to stage protests in Kimara Kibo, which were quickly broken up by security officers. Armoured police vehicles were later deployed along major roads, including Morogoro Road, to maintain order.
Houghton’s assessment aligns with findings by Kenya’s police watchdog, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), which accused officers of using “disproportionate force” to quell demonstrations.
Irungu Houghton, the Section Director of Amnesty International Kenya, called on the governments of Kenya and Tanzania to take immediate action.
The amnesty programme, which ends this month, allows eligible taxpayers to clear historical tax debts by settling principal amounts while receiving automatic waivers on related charges.
Many of the women had fled poverty in Kenya with the hope of finding better lives, only to be met with inhumane treatment.