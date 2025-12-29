Global Affairs

Following the demonstrations in Dar es Salaam, the city’s Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro imposed a 6:00 pm curfew, cautioning residents to stay indoors until further notice. The measure followed reports of young people attempting to stage protests in Kimara Kibo, which were quickly broken up by security officers. Armoured police vehicles were later deployed along major roads, including Morogoro Road, to maintain order.