Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Amnesty

Two killed in Tanzania election unrest, Amnesty condemns police response
Global Affairs

Two killed in Tanzania election unrest, Amnesty condemns police response

Following the demonstrations in Dar es Salaam, the city’s Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro imposed a 6:00 pm curfew, cautioning residents to stay indoors until further notice. The measure followed reports of young people attempting to stage protests in Kimara Kibo, which were quickly broken up by security officers. Armoured police vehicles were later deployed along major roads, including Morogoro Road, to maintain order.

By