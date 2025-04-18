Sports
Miracle at Old Trafford as Manchester United save their season at the death
Goalkeeper Andre Onana, perhaps unsure of how to react, was seen doing rabbit hops on the Old Trafford pitch as United stole an unlikely win.
Goalkeeper Andre Onana, perhaps unsure of how to react, was seen doing rabbit hops on the Old Trafford pitch as United stole an unlikely win.
Onana though, will be having the last laugh as without him in goal, United were exposed badly.
On Thursday, Amorim defended Onana from criticism, arguing that everyone makes mistakes.
"If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United's history, you need to take care of what you are talking about," said Matic.