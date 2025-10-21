Football
Nottingham Forest confirm Dyche as new coach following Postecoglou exit
Postecoglou was sacked just minutes after Saturday's 3-0 loss to Chelsea, making him the shortest-serving permanent manager in Premier League history.
Postecoglou was sacked just minutes after Saturday's 3-0 loss to Chelsea, making him the shortest-serving permanent manager in Premier League history.
Australian Postecoglou was dismissed after two seasons in charge on Friday despite ending Spurs' 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last month.
Spurs announced in a statement that the Australian would leave the club this summer despite the fact that he won the club it's first trophy in nearly two decades recently.
The result also transformed a disappointing campaign, with Tottenham qualifying for next season's Champions League.
Postecoglou is in the strange position of leading the club to their worst ever Premier League campaign.