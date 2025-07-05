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JSC condemns police over gunfire during Ruiru court re-arrest
Armed officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit stormed the courtroom, seized Peter Kinyanjui Wanjiru, and fired gunshots as they bundled him into a white van and sped off.
Armed officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit stormed the courtroom, seized Peter Kinyanjui Wanjiru, and fired gunshots as they bundled him into a white van and sped off.
The report indicates that 45 out of 55 disappearances documented in 2024 were suspected to involve police officers.