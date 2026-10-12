Exclusives
Homabay MCA urges Kenya to borrow road infrastructure lessons from Germany and the US
The MCA cited Germany’s Autobahn network, known for sections of motorway without a general speed limit for cars.
The MCA cited Germany’s Autobahn network, known for sections of motorway without a general speed limit for cars.
The MCA described some crashes as being “planned” at primary or secondary levels, referring to driver behaviour and decisions by authorities responsible for road design
Kanyadoto Ward MCA Apopo Lentana says ODM must restore trust among its supporters by ensuring equal opportunity in nominations and avoiding favouritism in ticket allocation.