Education and Career
Court rejects TSC internship contracts, declares programme unlawful
Junior school teachers, through the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), described the ruling as groundbreaking.
Junior school teachers, through the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), described the ruling as groundbreaking.
Justice Katwa Kigen is among the newly elevated judges and has been assigned to the Nyeri station. Ahmed Isaack Hassan, who previously served as chair of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, has been posted to Nakuru under the same placement schedule.