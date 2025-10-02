Education and Career
KUCCPS opens KMTC applications, sets deadline for October 14
In a statement released on its official platform, the agency emphasised that all applications must be submitted digitally within the two-week window.
In a statement released on its official platform, the agency emphasised that all applications must be submitted digitally within the two-week window.
The KMTC placements are part of a larger national placement exercise that saw 310,502 students admitted into universities and colleges.