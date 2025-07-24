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Ruto nominates Pius Angasa to CBK board, Parliament to vet
The vetting process for such appointments typically takes 28 days. Once completed, the final recommendation is presented to the President for formal appointment.
The vetting process for such appointments typically takes 28 days. Once completed, the final recommendation is presented to the President for formal appointment.
Speaking before a Senate committee, she highlighted the ongoing chaos in Nyamira County Assembly as a case in point, where parallel factions have made operations impossible.
The funds are intended to address salary gaps, support key sectors like social protection, housing, and security, and ensure uninterrupted delivery of public services.