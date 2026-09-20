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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Monica Juma warns Haiti crisis has shifted beyond security
Global Affairs

Monica Juma warns Haiti crisis has shifted beyond security

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Monday while presenting UNODC's 11th report on the situation in Haiti, Juma said armed gangs are steadily tightening their grip on the country's institutions and economic lifelines, posing a growing threat to stability

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