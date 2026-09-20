Global Affairs
Chadian troops arrive in Haiti to boost force fighting gangs
In a post on X, the Gang Suppression Force said the Chadian soldiers are part of its ongoing build-up and deployment.
In a post on X, the Gang Suppression Force said the Chadian soldiers are part of its ongoing build-up and deployment.
Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Monday while presenting UNODC's 11th report on the situation in Haiti, Juma said armed gangs are steadily tightening their grip on the country's institutions and economic lifelines, posing a growing threat to stability