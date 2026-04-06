Global Affairs
Artemis II astronauts near Moon, offering rare view of cratered surface
The four-person crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, launched on April 1, 2026, aboard the Orion spacecraft.
The four-person crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, launched on April 1, 2026, aboard the Orion spacecraft.
NASA’s Artemis II crew has left Earth orbit for a 10-day lunar flyby, testing Orion systems in deep space and setting up future Moon landings and Mars missions.