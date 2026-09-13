Sports
Rybakina claims first US Open title, takes world number one spot
Rybakina won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a match that confirmed her as the new women's world number one.
Rybakina won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a match that confirmed her as the new women's world number one.
The Belarusian, who defeated Amanda Anisimova to win a second straight US Open crown and fourth Grand Slam title earlier this month, reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in Beijing last year.
The 27-year-old from Belarus, runner-up at the Australian and French Opens, comes off semifinal runs at Wimbledon and Berlin and titles at Madrid and Miami
The 21-year-old Gauff became the first American woman to capture the singles title since Serena Williams in 2015 and the youngest from America to achieve the feat since her decorated compatriot in 2002.