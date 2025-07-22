News
Phoebe Asiyo to be laid to rest on August 8 in Homa Bay
On Tuesday, August 5, there will be a public viewing of the body at Lee Funeral Home, followed by a fundraising event at Maxwell Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Nairobi.
On Tuesday, August 5, there will be a public viewing of the body at Lee Funeral Home, followed by a fundraising event at Maxwell Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Nairobi.
The President described her as a bold and courageous leader who devoted her life to public service and advancing the role of women in politics and leadership.