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William McKinley: How a US president was assassinated in 1901
McKinley, who was six months into his second term, was attending a public reception at the Temple of Music on September 6.
McKinley, who was six months into his second term, was attending a public reception at the Temple of Music on September 6.
In a live Facebook broadcast to the nation on Monday night, Rajoelina, 51, claimed that “a group of military personnel and politicians planned to assassinate me.” He did not reveal his current location, though earlier unconfirmed reports suggested he may have fled the country on a French military aircraft.