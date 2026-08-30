Global Affairs
NASA’s Roman Space Telescope set for launch today
Once launched, Roman will travel about 1.6 million kilometres from Earth to Lagrange Point 2, a gravitationally stable region on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun.
Once launched, Roman will travel about 1.6 million kilometres from Earth to Lagrange Point 2, a gravitationally stable region on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun.
The four-person crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, launched on April 1, 2026, aboard the Orion spacecraft.