Sports
Rybakina claims first US Open title, takes world number one spot
Rybakina won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a match that confirmed her as the new women's world number one.
Rybakina won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a match that confirmed her as the new women's world number one.
In a move that will see the main tournament proponents earn extra, in a bid to attract more high-quality performances, the organisers believe that rewarding athletes is a key part of making their tournament the most prestigious in Tennis.
Williams is regarded as one of the best female Tennis players to ever exist, going by her achievements.